Mother who found hidden cameras in Elk Grove park restroom speaks out after suspect's arrest

Stephanie Foote was with her young child in the women's restroom at Elk Grove's Jan Rau Park on Thursday when she spotted something unexpected.

"I stared at it for a couple of seconds because I couldn't figure out what is this? I just knew it looked wrong and then I figured there was a lens on it, and that's when I knew it was a camera," Foote said.

She looked around the other stalls and found two more cameras hidden in other toilets, and that's when she called the police.

"I was kind of horrified. You go into the bathroom to take your kid, and you don't expect there to be a camera," Foote said.

"A highly disturbing case for us," Sgt. Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove police said. "The minute we were notified, our detectives started working it."

Elk Grove detectives reviewed park surveillance cameras and arrested 37-year-old William Raasch for the crime on Thursday. He's accused of placing cameras in the restrooms of three other parks, with at least 12 different victims.

"To put a camera in such a vulnerable private area, it's really just gross," Foote said.

Foote said she is glad an arrest has been made but says it's upsetting that anyone would commit this type of crime in a popular park filled with families.

"As a mom, I'm always worried about my kids' safety and their well-being, and this is just a reminder of another thing that you have to constantly think about," Foote said.

Raasch remains in custody on 12 counts of videotaping an undressed person and three counts of eavesdropping.