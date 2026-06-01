Elk Grove mural festival transforms historic buildings into large-scale public art

Monday was the start of a week-long arts festival that is transforming the exteriors of some of the city of Elk Grove's oldest buildings.

The effort is turning blank walls into large-scale art. It's part of a mural festival called Paint The Grove.

Eight different murals are being painted, including one on the side of the Custom Fireside business by artist Cameron Moberg.

"You get done and you see the transformation, you feel good by the accomplishment that you did, but also knowing that you left a place better than what it was before," Moberg said.

Several of the buildings getting murals are more than 100 years old, including the School of Rock building, which dates back to 1893.

Julie Chapman works at Happy Garden Restaurant, one of the businesses getting a new mural makeover. She hopes it helps boost business.

"It's really going to bring a lot of people in just to see what has been done," Chapman said.

Public art projects using taxpayer money typically require the artist to submit a rendering or statement detailing the proposed artwork before being selected. But not in Elk Grove.

The city has commissioned these murals without knowing exactly what will be painted until it's complete.

"They are able to paint whatever their hearts desire because we think we'll get the best piece of work when they have the most artistic freedom," said Sara Rodrigues, the city's arts, culture and creative economy manager.

Brian Rickel, chair of the city's arts commission, said he's hoping these murals will encourage people from across the region to come check out the new public art in the city's old town.

"These pieces will become part of our history immediately," he said.

The artists will continue working on the murals throughout the week. The event concludes on Saturday with guided tours in the morning and an art battle in the evening with local artists painting in front of a live audience.