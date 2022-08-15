Elk Grove man, 30, suspected of indecent exposure, sexual battery

ELK GROVE – Investigators are looking for other possible victims of a man arrested on suspicion of several indecent exposure and sexual battery incidents in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say they arrested 30-year-old Cedric Brazell back on Aug. 3.

Brazell is facing three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly soliciting for lewd acts, one count of sexual battery, and one count of elder abuse.

Detectives say the alleged incidents happened between May 2 and Aug. 3.

Any other possible victims are being urged to call detectives at (916) 691-0411.