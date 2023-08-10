Elk Grove makes move to bring more fine dining restaurants to the city

Elk Grove approves funding to brew up business in the city

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove is trying to brew up more fine dining options. The city council has approved spending thousands of dollars to help attract more original restaurants and bars to town.

Elk Grove city leaders are trying to make the community a little more lively.

"As we continue to grow as a city we want to have more amenities for our residents," said Luis Aguilar, the Elk Grove economic development manager.

The city already has many options when it comes to fast food and chain restaurants, but now officials are looking to add more fine dining establishments.

"We want to bring elevated, chef-driven types of offerings," Aguilar said.

It's called "project brew" - for breweries, restaurants, and wineries - and the city's offering up to $50,000 in matching grants for these types of new businesses to come to town.

"We're going to use that as an incentive tool," Aguilar said.

Many people in elk grove support project brew.

"I think that would be awesome," one civilian said. "It would create a more intimate environment for families."

"Everyone's saying the same thing, they're tired of the chain restaurants," said Chris Mora, the owner of Christopher Cellars.

Even some current local businesses like the plan.

"It's an amazing idea," Mora said.

Mora said he welcomes the competition.

"The more there are, the more of a draw there's going to be for outside tourism to come in," he said.

He said opening a new business can be economically difficult with just the costs of permit and inspection fees running into the six figures.

"Entry level is $100,000 to $150,000," he said.

So what can the new incentive money be spent on?

"Tenet improvements, with equipment, with permit fees, with expanding outdoor dining," Aguilar said.

The city's goal is to keep people's entertainment and dining dollars from leaving town.

"Rather than them going to downtown Sacramento, we want them to spend their dollars here," Aguilar said.

Money for project brew comes from a one-cent sales tax that voters approved last November.