Alleged burglar tried to hit Elk Grove home that burned only hours before

An Elk Grove family already facing the tragedy of their home burning also had to deal with an alleged thief breaking in, police say.

Elk Grove police say the home suffered significant damage in a fire on Tuesday.

Then, early Wednesday morning, police say someone apparently broke into the partially burned home and tried to burglarize the place. Officers were able to catch the suspect as he ran out, however.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Marcus Miller.

"It's hard to understand someone trying to victimize a family already going through such a devastating event, but we're thankful no further harm came to the residents," Elk Grove police said in a statement.

Miller is facing charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.