80-year-old woman struck in Elk Grove hit-and-run dies from injuries

Authorities in Sacramento County said an elderly woman who was struck in a hit-and-run collision last month has died from her injuries and the suspected driver is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge.

The Elk Grove Police Department said detectives were notified on Nov. 21 that 80-year-old Ngub Chan died due to complications stemming from an Oct. 10 collision at Splendor and Lilypad lanes. According to police, Chan was walking across Splendor Lane around 4:40 p.m. when she was struck by the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Chan suffered multiple broken bones from the collision. She had been in and out of the hospital before she died.

Police said the driver fled the scene without checking on Chan or reporting the collision to authorities.

Video surveillance in the neighborhood captured the collision. Detectives located the suspect vehicle in Sacramento 12 days later and contacted the driver, identified as a 57-year-old man from Elk Grove.

Investigators determined that the man as the driver of the Impala involved in the collision and submitted the case to the district attorney's office, requesting an arrest warrant for felony hit-and-run.

On Wednesday, police said they are amending the case to include a vehicular manslaughter charge. Police have not released the suspect's name.