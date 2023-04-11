Police: Shooting that left 1 injured in Elk Grove neighborhood was isolated incident
ELK GROVE – Police say a shooting in an Elk Grove neighborhood on Monday was an isolated incident.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. along Fangea Court, a little off of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Park Drive.
Elk Grove police officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of shots fired. Police also got reports that several people were fighting.
Officers found a man who had a gunshot wound at the scene. His injury was considered non-life-threatening, police say, and he was taken to the hospital.
Police have identified all parties involved and say that the incident was isolated.
An investigation remains ongoing, Elk Grove police say.
