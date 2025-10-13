Elk Grove shines bright for Diwali as California makes festival state holiday

A celebration of Diwali, India's festival of lights, happened in Elk Grove on Monday night, with traditional Indian songs, dance and ceremonial clothing.

Hundreds of people gathered for the annual five-day festival, which marks the darkest night on the Hindu calendar.

"More than one million people across the world celebrate this festival," said Bhavin Parikh, who organized the festival.

California has the largest population of Indian Americans in the nation, and 12% of Elk Grove's population identifies as having Indian ancestry.

"We are one of the most diverse cities in the United States," Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said. "We are a city that is welcome to all."

This year, there's even more reason to celebrate. Just last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill making Diwali an official California state holiday.

"We're very excited," Parikh said about Diwali becoming a state holiday. "I think this will help our kids to take time off to be with their families."

Another free Diwali celebration is taking place on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento.