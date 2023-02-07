Elk Grove Community Concert Band returns from pandemic pause with free performance

ELK GROVE — The sounds of music never sounded so good in Elk Grove as a popular band made a rousing return.

Because of COVID-19, it's been a minute since these talented musicians hit the stage in public, but it was time once again to feel their spirit and hear sounds from a group so happy to be "bach."

The Elk Grove Community Concert Band taking the stage with a one-night-only free performance with a playful title.

"Tonight's concert is called 'We're Bach, Baby,' Classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach said.

Bach is featured, along with several other more modern arraignments.

"We're not just playing one kind of music. We're playing classical, pops, broadway, and I think that appeals to the whole audience," one member said.

It's the first time in three years these musicians have performed together in public, as the pandemic pause silenced their sounds.

The 48 members are a mix of professional, amateur, and student musicians who volunteer their time to help bring orchestral songs to those who otherwise might never hear them live.

"We do this for love, for just the love of the music," Bach said.

And now the brass, strings, and woodwinds are finding new momentum through their music.

They're bach, all right, and sounding better than ever.

The band's next public performance is April 10, and we're told there will be several other free concerts throughout the year.