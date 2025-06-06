Elk Grove elementary student struck by vehicle while on his way to school

An Elk Grove elementary school student was struck by a vehicle while bicycling to class Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened near Barrymore and Underhill drives a little before 8 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the collision is still under investigation, but officers say a 10-year-old boy was hurt. His bicycle ended up under the vehicle and officers say he suffered leg abrasions.

The boy was transported to the hospital as a precaution, officers say.

Elk Grove Unified confirmed that the boy is a Case Elementary School student.