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Elk Grove Bond Road closed after deadly train crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A 46-year-old man died Thursday after being hit by a train in Elk Grove, police said.

The crash happened near Elk Grove Florin Road and Bond Road.

Elk Grove police said Bond Road was closed in both directions just east of Elk Grove Florin Road while officers investigated. The train stopped after the crash but was not blocking the roadway.

Police said the closure was expected to remain in place for at least a couple more hours.

No other details were available.

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