1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight quadruple shooting in Elk Grove bar

At least one person has died after four people were shot inside an Elk Grove bar early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the Z Town Gastro Bar on the 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Road following reports of a shooting, city officials said in a statement. When police arrived, three victims with gunshot wounds were found.

Police said one of the victims, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man's name has not been released, pending identification from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Firefighters took the two other victims located at the bar to a hospital, police said. Officers later learned about a fourth shooting victim, who had driven themselves to a hospital.

As of Sunday morning, all three victims were in the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not released by authorities.

Police said the shooting took place inside the bar and the circumstances are under investigation. The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Grove Police at 916-714-5115.

