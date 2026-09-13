Tesla crashes into El Dorado Hills tree, bursts into flames; 3 killed, 1 hospitalized

Three people died and one person was hospitalized after a Tesla crashed into a tree and was engulfed in flames in El Dorado Hills late Saturday night, officials said.

The crash happened on westbound Serrano Parkway, west of Terracina Drive, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said it found a 2024 Tesla Model Y crashed into a tree and fully engulfed in flames. Officers said a passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were found dead inside the vehicle after the flames were put out, the CHP said.

A third passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Sacramento, escaped the vehicle after the crash and was later taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers said.

The identification of the victims was not released. However, the CHP said the driver and one passenger were female and the passenger who was ejected was a 30-year-old man from Sacramento.

The road was closed until about 4:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.