Watch CBS News
Local News

El Dorado Hills firefighters keep cows cool after truck breaks down amid triple-digit heat

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

EL DORADO HILLS – Northern California firefighters helped keep cows cool by spraying them with water after the truck that was transporting them broke down on Saturday. 

latrobe-road-cows-in-distress-el-dorado-hills.jpg
El Dorado Hills Fire

With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to Latrobe Road just south of White Rock when a truck broke down. 

That truck was transporting cows in a trailer, which was sitting in direct sunlight.

Firefighters used hose lines to keep the cows cool.

"We are proud to serve our community," the fire department said.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.