1 dead, dog missing after El Dorado County water rescue effort at Rock Creek bridge

One person is dead and a dog remains missing after a water rescue in El Dorado County Saturday morning, officials said.

The Mosquito Fire Protection District responded to the Rock Creek bridge swimming pools for a rescue effort. But officials said one person died and a dog was still missing.

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Officials are reminding people that the main pool contains a low-head dam hydraulic, creating a "washing machine" effect. They say it's difficult to escape once caught in it.