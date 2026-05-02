Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, dog missing after El Dorado County water rescue effort at Rock Creek bridge

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

 One person is dead and a dog remains missing after a water rescue in El Dorado County Saturday morning, officials said. 

The Mosquito Fire Protection District responded to the Rock Creek bridge swimming pools for a rescue effort. But officials said one person died and a dog was still missing. 

The El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Officials are reminding people that the main pool contains a low-head dam hydraulic, creating a "washing machine" effect. They say it's difficult to escape once caught in it. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue