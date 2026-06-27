Bicyclist, 2 dogs killed in Eight Mile Road hit-and-run in Stockton

A search is underway for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist and two dogs in San Joaquin County early Saturday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said the crash was reported around 10:18 a.m. on Eight Mile Road near Shumway Oak Grove Regional Park, east of Interstate 5.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at 10:27 a.m. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner estimated the victim had been dead for about four to 12 hours before CHP officers arrived, officials said.

Investigators said the victim was riding a bicycle westbound on Eight Mile Road while pulling a shopping cart being used as a trailer. Two dogs were with the bicyclist at the time of the crash.

An unknown vehicle traveling westbound struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene, the CHP said. The two dogs were also hit and killed.

The victim's identity has not been released.

CHP said the suspect vehicle is believed to be either a silver or light gray SUV or a Ford pickup truck with significant damage to the right front of the vehicle. Investigators believe it may have last been seen in the Spanos Park West area near Scott's Creek Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the CHP Stockton office.