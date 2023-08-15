Efforts continue to re-examine California's treatment of Native Americans

SACRAMENTO — California's indigenous tribes joined lawmakers and other community members for a Native American festival at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

Efforts are underway to re-examine the state's past treatment of California's first people.

The festival honors the traditions and history of tribes who have been here for centuries.

"Before all of these buildings and businesses, this was native land," said Regina Cuellar, the tribal chair for the Shingle Springs Miwok Indians.

It comes at a time when there is growing scrutiny of how Native Americans were treated by early California settlers and the government.

"It's still needed today to talk about those painful areas that are there and acknowledging a dark history and dark past of the state of California," said Assemblyman James Ramos, (D) San Bernardino.

A number of revisions are underway across the state. The name "squaw" is being removed from all public lands because it is considered a slur against Native American women.

"That is a word that was put onto us by the colonizers," Cuellar said.

Statues of Father Junipero Serra and John Sutter have been taken down after they were accused of mistreating Native Americans, and Sutter's Fort is creating a new interpretive plan that would acknowledge the impact European settlers had on native people.

"It's just being respectful and looking at all the atrocities that happened," said Thomas Tortez, a tribal council chairman.

Sacramento's school district is also changing three campuses named after John Sutter and other early pioneers.

The schools will now have Native American and African American names.

"I think it's very much needed," said Assemblymember James Ramos, (D) San Bernadino.

Ramos is California's first and only Native American legislator. He said cultural events like these help educate people, but more work needs to be done.

"The next should be the curriculum. The next should be the visit of the schoolchildren," he said. "We have a long way to go."

Efforts are currently underway to put up a monument in Capitol Park that is dedicated to Native American tribes that once lived on the land.