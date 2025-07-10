Apartment fire near Sacramento leaves firefighter hurt, 6 people displaced

Several people were displaced and a firefighter was hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Sacramento County on Thursday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews responded to the Edison Avenue complex, near Toledo Way, just before 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to more apartments, but two units were damaged. A total of six people were displaced by the fire, according to Metro Fire.

Aftermath of the fire.

During the incident, Metro Fire says one of their firefighters suffered a minor injury. No other details about the injury have been released.

The people displaced by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.

Exactly what started the fire is being investigated.