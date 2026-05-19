Eaton Fire survivors plead at State Capitol for more rebuild funding, better protection laws

A group of Eaton fire survivors is fighting wildfire with advocacy.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires ripped through the greater Los Angeles area in January 2025. The Eaton Fire destroyed more than 9,000 homes and took at least 19 lives, becoming the fifth deadliest in California history.

Tuesday morning, the Dena Rise Up coalition took to the State Capitol and hosted a press conference to advocate for more funding to rebuild their community and better laws to protect all wildfire victims.

"They need to hear the voices of survivors. We know it's important to put pressure on those who are holding the key to our recovery," said Heavenly Hughes, with Dena Rise Up and an Eaton Fire survivor.

For Kai Timbadia, 18, he shared the story of his struggling family as his father works to keep his family functioning while supporting a young child with special needs and his wife who is paralyzed and wheelchair bound. They are not able to all live under the same roof since being displaced by the fire.

"We should not have to fight against the systems that are supposed to protect us," said Timbadia. "We ask you to move with the same urgency we have been moving with for the past 16 months."

A year and a half since the fire, the fight for relief continues.

For music producer Derek Sample, his wife was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer the day the fires broke out. They are now displaced, even though their home survived because of the toxins that rendered their home unlivable.

"While our neighborhood was burning, she was getting the worst news of her life. She's been fighting that battle every day. I'm sorry, this is a tough time for me," said Sample through tears.

The group is fighting for legislation to protect all future wildfire victims.

"We are turning the advocacy of survivors into policy," said Hughes.

That includes supporting the CARE Fund, asking for $300 million in community aid to rebuild. They also advocate for passing AB 1642, the Wildfire Environmental Safety and Testing Act, to help survivors who come home to a house filled with toxins.

In addition, they advocate for urgent housing relief, for SB 1301 to help protect from insurance non-renewals, and for SB 878, the Insurance Payment Accountability Act.

"We are literally in the process of rebuilding right now, but we are still waiting on answers from the insurance company. We are on hold, we are stuck," said survivor Damon Blount.

These efforts are supported by lawmakers like Sen. Benjamin Allen of District 24.

"We need the powers that be to recognize these problems continue to fester; these challenges have not gone away," said Allen.

The group is also pushing for rebuilding efforts that preserve the character of this historically Black, middle-class community.

"Replacing a vibrant, diverse community with a soulless development shaped by distant investors and predatory corporations," said Shimica Gaskins with End Child Poverty CA.

If there's one takeaway, Altadena says it will rise from the ashes, but it needs help to do so.

"So what's the one thing? We need money now," said Hughes.

Governor Newsom was not at the event, but his office said he is in DC this week personally demanding the federal government deliver the federal disaster funding that survivors were promised.

In a statement, his office said, "California will continue to advocate for ongoing funding for the Los Angeles community and last week announced an additional $100 million proposal for the state to help close the financing gap for survivors rebuilding their homes."

The Governor's office also announced that the state has requested a 12-month extension of federal disaster assistance for Los Angeles fire survivors to ensure thousands of families can access financial and housing support as they rebuild.