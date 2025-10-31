Eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento undergoing weekend closure for construction

Drivers in Sacramento should expect delays this weekend as a series of ramp and lane closures on eastbound Highway 50 are scheduled to begin Friday night.

The weekend closure is part of Caltans' $511 million Fix50 Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, which aims to rehabilitate pavement and add 14 lane miles of new high-occupancy vehicle lanes between the Highway 50-Interstate 5 interchange and Watt Avenue.

Here is what drivers should know.

Ramp and lane closures

The 34th Street off-ramp from eastbound Highway 50 will be fully closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said. Crews will perform concrete removal and replacement on travel lanes, along with asphalt work on shoulders near the eastbound 34th Street off-ramp and the southbound Business 80 connector.

Nighttime lane closures will also take place on eastbound Highway 50 between 15th Street and 34th Street, affecting lanes #3 and #4 and several on- and off-ramps, including at X Street, 15th Street, and 16th Street.

These nighttime lane closures are scheduled overnight each night from Friday through Monday morning from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detours

For the 34th Street off-ramp closure, Caltrans advises drivers to continue on eastbound Highway 50, exit at 65th Street, turn left, then use the loop on-ramp to westbound 50 and exit at Stockton Boulevard to reach 34th Street.

During nighttime mainline and ramp closures, drivers should follow posted signs and proceed to the nearest open ramp.