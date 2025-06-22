Watch CBS News
Early morning shooting in Sacramento injures 3 people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A shooting in Sacramento injured three people early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Little Oak Lane near Myrtle Avenue.

Two of the victims were found at the scene and taken to the hospital, and a third victim was later found at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

All of them are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the victims or the shooter. 

