Early morning shooting in Sacramento injures 3 people

A shooting in Sacramento injured three people early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Little Oak Lane near Myrtle Avenue.

Two of the victims were found at the scene and taken to the hospital, and a third victim was later found at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

All of them are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the victims or the shooter.