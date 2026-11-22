A person was killed, and three were injured in a two-car crash in Roseville late Saturday, police said.

The crash involved two Teslas and happened on Baseline Road, just east of Fiddyment Road, around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said have not identified the person who died, and said that the three who were injured were in critical condition.

According to police, one of the Teslas caught fire.