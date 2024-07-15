Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspect in custody after crashing into side of Carmichael home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Car crashes into Carmichael home
Car crashes into Carmichael home 00:48

CARMICHAEL – A driver has been taken into custody after they crashed into a home in Carmichael early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Schuyler and Saint James drives.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up clipping the side of a home – causing noticeable damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol says they believe the driver, who was in his grandmother's vehicle, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. He has been arrested, officers at the scene say.

The name of the driver has not been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.