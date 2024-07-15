DUI suspect in custody after crashing into side of Carmichael home

CARMICHAEL – A driver has been taken into custody after they crashed into a home in Carmichael early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Schuyler and Saint James drives.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up clipping the side of a home – causing noticeable damage to the building.

No injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol says they believe the driver, who was in his grandmother's vehicle, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. He has been arrested, officers at the scene say.

The name of the driver has not been released.