DUI suspect goes momentarily airborne in Downtown Davis crash

DAVIS – A DUI suspect went momentarily airborne in a crash in Downtown Davis – and it all happened right in front of police officers.

The incident happened back on Jan. 7. According to the Davis Police Department, a few patrol officers were parked in the city parking lot near the Boy Scouts cabin early that morning when they noticed a sedan speeding F Street.

Officers say the sedan ran through the stop sign at the F and 1st street intersection and drove right into the parking lot. The sedan then ricocheted off of a parked car and crashed through a wrought iron fence.

Scene of the crash after the car went airborne. Davis Police Department

It was at this point that the sedan went airborne over onto Richards Boulevard near the underpass, somehow landing on its wheels.

Police say, if downtown had been busier that night, the crash could have been deadly. However, no injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old San Dimas resident Joseph Vincent, was arrested by Davis police and is facing DUI charges. Officers allege that Vincent's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.