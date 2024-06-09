Watch CBS News
Drunk driving suspected in crash that killed 2 near Turlock

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – Drunk driving is suspected in a head-on crash that happened Saturday evening in the Turlock area, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Geer Road, south of E. Grayson Road.

The CHP said a 25-year-old woman was driving south on Geer Road in a 2013 Lexus when she veered into the northbound lane, crossing the double yellow line. 

She collided with a 1996 Toyota that a 36-year-old man was driving. The CHP said both drivers died at the scene. 

Officials said alcohol is "expected" to be a factor in the crash. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 2:55 PM PDT

