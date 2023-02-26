Watch CBS News
Suspected drunk driver crashes Tesla into Girl Scout table at Granite Bay Walmart, injuring 3

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

GRANITE BAY — Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed a Tesla into a Girl Scout table outside a Walmart in Granite Bay, authorities said Saturday.

Two of the victims were children who suffered moderate injuries. The third victim was a woman who suffered major injuries. All three have since been taken to area hospitals, according to the California Highway Patrol's Auburn division.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at Douglas and Sierra College boulevards.

The CHP said the driver of the Tesla — identified as Cameron park resident Gary L. Benson — was traveling through the parking lot when he allowed his vehicle to slam into a Girl Scout cookies table near the entrance of the Walmart.

Benson was booked into the Placer County Jail and faces charges including DUI resulting in injuries.

