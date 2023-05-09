Watch CBS News
Driver taken to hospital after crash near Rosemont

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving an SUV and a box truck near the Jackson Highway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. near S. Watt Avenue and Jackson Road, south of Rosemont.

It appears the SUV was trying to pass the box truck when it crashed into the bigger vehicle.

The SUV was left with significant damage in the crash. Officers say the driver of the SUV has been taken to the hospital.

Officers remained at the scene interviewing witnesses. 

May 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

