Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into tree east of Sacramento

RANCHO MURIETA — A driver suffered major injuries after crashing into a tree east of Sacramento, officials said Monday night.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. at Scott and Latrobe Roads in the Rancho Murieta area.

The California Highway Patrol East Sacramento division said its preliminary investigation reveals the driver was traveling southbound on Scott Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and collided with a tree.

The driver, who was not identified, has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, the CHP said.