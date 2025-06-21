Watch CBS News
Driver in Lodi dies in crash while trying to evade police

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A 19-year-old in Lodi died Friday night after crashing during a chase with officers, Lodi Police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., an officer spotted someone driving recklessly near South Cherokee Lane and East Vine Street, police said.

Police said the officer tried to pull him over, but the driver instead led the officer on a chase.

The driver soon crashed as they got onto the southbound Highway 99 onramp at Cherokee Lane and Century Boulevard, according to police.

The vehicle then rolled over and came to a rest on its roof. Police said there were two people in the vehicle.

A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle, and they were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. However, the 19-year-old driver died at the scene, police said.

Because the driver died during a chase with police, an investigation by various agencies is being conducted.

"In accordance with the San Joaquin County Officer Incident Protocol, the investigation is being conducted by members of the Lodi Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, DOJ, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office," Lodi Police said.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

