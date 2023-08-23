Driver dies when Jeep he was ejected from lands on him in Calaveras County

VALLECITO — A driver who was ejected during a crash died when his vehicle landed on top of him in Calaveras County, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim was a 75-year-old man from Jamestown. His name has not yet been released.

It happened at around 1:50 p.m. on Camp 9 Road near Parrots Ferry Road in the Vallecito area just north of New Melones Lake.

The driver tried to make a U-turn but ended up taking his Jeep off the roadway, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol's San Andreas division said.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the driver from the Jeep. The Jeep continued to overturn until it landed on the man.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.