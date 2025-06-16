Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies in fiery solo crash in north Stockton

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver dies after fiery crash into traffic police in Stockton
Driver dies after fiery crash into traffic police in Stockton 00:19

STOCKTON — A driver died after a collision with a traffic pole caused the vehicle to catch fire in Stockton, officials said Monday.

Stockton police said it happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at West Lane and East Swain Road in the northern part of the city.

By the time officers arrived, firefighters were already working on putting out the flames, which police said fully engulfed the vehicle.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The individual has not yet been identified. No one else was in the vehicle.

stockton-crash.png
Gina Campbell

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

As a result of the crash, the intersection of West Lane and East Swain Road was expected to be closed for an extended period.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.