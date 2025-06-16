Driver dies in fiery solo crash in north Stockton

Driver dies after fiery crash into traffic police in Stockton

Driver dies after fiery crash into traffic police in Stockton

Driver dies after fiery crash into traffic police in Stockton

STOCKTON — A driver died after a collision with a traffic pole caused the vehicle to catch fire in Stockton, officials said Monday.

Stockton police said it happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at West Lane and East Swain Road in the northern part of the city.

By the time officers arrived, firefighters were already working on putting out the flames, which police said fully engulfed the vehicle.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The individual has not yet been identified. No one else was in the vehicle.

Gina Campbell

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

As a result of the crash, the intersection of West Lane and East Swain Road was expected to be closed for an extended period.