Driver dies in collision with Amtrak train in Modesto

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — A driver died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Modesto, officials said Monday.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. along State Route 132 just west of Santa Fe Avenue.

California Highway Patrol's Modesto division said its preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Chevy SUV attempted to pass around activated crossing arms when the left side of the vehicle was struck by the oncoming train.

The collision resulted in the SUV catching fire. CHP said the driver was declared dead at the scene. A passenger on the train suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators are still looking into why the driver attempted to pass through the activated crossing arms.

Amtrak train 712 was traveling from Oakland to Bakersfield.

