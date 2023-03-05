Watch CBS News
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN — A driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree along I-80 in Roseville, authorities said Saturday.

The collision happened during the morning hours along the westbound lanes of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard.

The CHP Auburn, which responded to the crash, said it is unclear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 5:50 PM

