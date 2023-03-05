Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway

Driver killed after crashing into tree in Auburn

AUBURN — A driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree along I-80 in Roseville, authorities said Saturday.

The collision happened during the morning hours along the westbound lanes of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard.

The CHP Auburn, which responded to the crash, said it is unclear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.