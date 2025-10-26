Driver crashes into Turlock home, possibly hitting maintenance worker

A driver in Turlock crashed into a house and may have also struck a pedestrian on Saturday morning, the Modesto Fire Department said.

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house and into a person on the 2200 block of East Hawkeye Avenue.

Firefighters at the scene found a person on the ground and identified them as a maintenance worker. The fire department said they gave the worker first aid until an ambulance arrived.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to Turlock police for an update on the pedestrian's injuries and details about what led to the crash.