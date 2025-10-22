Driver crashes head-on into school bus in California's Amador County

No students were injured when a driver crashed head-on into a school bus in Amador County on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. along Highway 88 at Hinton Road in Pioneer.

The CHP's Amador division said a man driving a blue Ford Ranger crossed, for reasons not yet known, over double yellow lines into the path of an oncoming school bus carrying students. The driver was only described as a man in his 60s.

The Ford driver had minor injuries in the crash, but no staff or students on board the bus were hurt. The Ford driver did not need to be hospitalized.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, the CHP said.