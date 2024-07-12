Watch CBS News
Driver arrested for DUI, vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed man in Lodi

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI – A driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Lodi on Thursday night, police said. 

The collision happened at the intersection of Cherokee Lane and Elm Street around 9:40 pm. Thursday.

A man was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said. He has not been identified. 

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene and was found to be under the influence. 

Lucas Suarez Ramos, 49, was identified as the suspect and booked into jail for DUI, vehicular manslaughter and other felony-related charges. 

The Lodi Major Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation. 

