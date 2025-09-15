Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after crashing into brick wall near home in Antelope area

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A driver being pursued by law enforcement was arrested after crashing into a brick wall near a home in the Antelope area, officials said Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the chase ended and the arrest occurred in the area of Antelope Road and Component Way.

During the chase, officials said the driver collided with a patrol car. The patrol car sustained minimal damage but had to be towed away.

No injuries were reported. Officials only described the suspect as an adult man.

The incident remains under investigation.

