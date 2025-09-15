Driver arrested after crashing into brick wall near home in Antelope area

A driver being pursued by law enforcement was arrested after crashing into a brick wall near a home in the Antelope area, officials said Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the chase ended and the arrest occurred in the area of Antelope Road and Component Way.

During the chase, officials said the driver collided with a patrol car. The patrol car sustained minimal damage but had to be towed away.

No injuries were reported. Officials only described the suspect as an adult man.

The incident remains under investigation.