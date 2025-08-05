Stockton police officers find fatally injured man in elevator shaft

An investigation was underway early Tuesday morning in Stockton after a man was found dead in an elevator shaft.

Stockton police say officers responded to a downtown building near N. Aurora and E. Oak streets around 1 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary.

While searching the building, police found a man in an elevator shaft.

Officers say the man had severe injuries after apparently falling down the shaft. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

The name of the man has not been released, but police say he was 22 years old.