Downtown Sacramento preparing for holiday rush despite recent business closures

As downtown Sacramento gears up for the holidays, the Downtown Sacramento Partnership says foot traffic is just about back to what it was pre-pandemic.

While the downtown area has seen some businesses shut down, including Punch Bowl Social and most recently Echo & Rig, other opportunities are opening up.

"There's so much going on that the foot traffic has pretty much recovered. It's just in a different way, it's not just day time office worker foot traffic, it's more geared toward the night time economy and we're seeing a lot of success with that," said Andrew LaFrance with Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

"We have seen about 10 businesses close this calendar year this far, but we've actually seen 30 open. That includes Old Sacramento, the Downtown Commons and the downtown core overall," LaFrance said.

"It's exciting down here tonight. I just texted the family back home and said, hey, this place is popping tonight because of the Kings game," said Tom Ferrando, a Portland, Oregon resident.

Ferrando has visited Sacramento each year for the last decade.

"You'd come out of the Holiday Inn and you wouldn't turn left because it was just a Macy's and a Starbucks and then it was kind of shaky. Nowadays, that's the first place we come is right down here, it's wonderful down here now," he said.

Anthony Sadeghi, owner of Karma Brew in Midtown, said the key is for people to be happy. He says although times are tough, people are craving community, especially as the holidays approach.

"After the new year, the problem is going to start, because then there is a drop, and a lot of businesses close," he said.

The downtown ice skating rink is now open, adding an additional attraction for visitors.