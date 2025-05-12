Sacramento to brighten K Street corridor with new marquee-style lights

Sacramento's K Street corridor will soon dazzle with new lights.

Scott Ford, the deputy director of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, says soon they'll flip the switch on marquee-style lights that will be added to 38 light poles along K Street.

A pilot light was installed last year in downtown, the partnership says, and enough funding has been secured over the years to make the lights a reality.

The additional lighting is meant to embrace K Street's rich history with marquees and be energy-efficient by using LED lights.

"They are programmable from a single control system so when the Kings are playing, you know this whole thing can go purple," Ford says. "Throughout the seasons, it can be programmed, changing dynamic LED light patterns that reflect the season."

The lights are part of the K Street LED Marquee Lighting Project.

Ford says the lights are meant to enhance the K Street social scene, which is already brimming with activity from restaurants to bars with the Golden 1 Center just steps away. He says it's also meant to boost pedestrian activity and help people feel safe walking down K Street.

"I think that adding lighting, adding vibrancy to what is really a critical pedestrian corridor in the heart of our city, I think it's going to pay dividends in the long term for continuing to see more investment, more positive activity, and really sending the signal that K Street is the epicenter of social activity for this region," Ford said.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership also believes the lights will only add to an already evolving entertainment scene.

"The idea of entertainment zones starting to come online in Sacramento, where brick-and-mortar businesses can sell to-go drinks to patrons when there are special events happening, that starts to really create a whole different feeling to this K Street corridor," Ford says

Crews started installing the lights Monday morning. The lights are expected to be up and running by the end of the month.