Watch CBS News
Local News

Downtown Roseville to open its first ice rink this holiday season

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Downtown Roseville will be getting its own ice rink this holiday season. 

The Downtown Roseville Partnership announced recently that an ice rink will be installed at Vernon Street Town Square.

It will be the first time Downtown Roseville plays host to an ice rink.

Exciting news! The Downtown Roseville Ice Rink, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is coming to town for the first time...

Posted by Go Downtown Roseville on Saturday, October 25, 2025

Roseville is home to an NHL-sized ice skating rink that operates year-round, the Skatetown Ice Arena off Orlando Avenue, but communities have taken to opening holiday season ice skating rinks in their city centers – like in Sacramento and Folsom.

Officials say the Downtown Roseville ice rink will be in operation from Dec. 7, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026.

Prices will range from $18 for people 14 and over, $10 for kids age 6-3, and free for kids 5 and under.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue