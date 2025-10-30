Downtown Roseville to open its first ice rink this holiday season

Downtown Roseville will be getting its own ice rink this holiday season.

The Downtown Roseville Partnership announced recently that an ice rink will be installed at Vernon Street Town Square.

It will be the first time Downtown Roseville plays host to an ice rink.

Exciting news! The Downtown Roseville Ice Rink, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is coming to town for the first time... Posted by Go Downtown Roseville on Saturday, October 25, 2025

Roseville is home to an NHL-sized ice skating rink that operates year-round, the Skatetown Ice Arena off Orlando Avenue, but communities have taken to opening holiday season ice skating rinks in their city centers – like in Sacramento and Folsom.

Officials say the Downtown Roseville ice rink will be in operation from Dec. 7, 2025 to Jan. 4, 2026.

Prices will range from $18 for people 14 and over, $10 for kids age 6-3, and free for kids 5 and under.