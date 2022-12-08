New classified records found in Trump storage unit New classified records found in Trump storage unit 02:25

Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News.

There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than 300 documents with classified markings that were found this year at Trump's properties. The documents have been turned over to the FBI.

The revelation is the first indication classified materials might have been held or might be at Trump properties.

The searches by Trump representatives were conducted around Thanksgiving at three other locations — the former president's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York and in a storage facility at Mar-a-Lago in Florida — according to The Washington Post, which first reported the story.

It comes at a time of growing legal peril for the former president.

The FBI seized 33 boxes of records on Aug. 8 during the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, including records that were supposed to be in the hands of the National Archives.

Last month, the Justice Department appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the growing probe into those documents.

Trump has downplayed the importance of the seizures, but critics say his alleged mishandling of the records could have allowed highly sensitive material to fall into the wrong hands.

"The disregard and disdain for legal norms and rules simply cannot be accepted from anyone," said Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "No one is above the law."