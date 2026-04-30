Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Highlands

A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after a standoff that prompted a SWAT response and evacuations in a North Highlands neighborhood, officials said.

It happened in the area of Washburg Way and Bainbridge Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence alone and was refusing to come out, leading to a SWAT callout. Authorities also ordered evacuations in the immediate area as a precaution.

An adult woman and a minor child were injured, officials said. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Officials have not released details on how the suspect was taken into custody.

No additional information has been released