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Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Highlands

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Thursday night after a standoff that prompted a SWAT response and evacuations in a North Highlands neighborhood, officials said.

It happened in the area of Washburg Way and Bainbridge Drive.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence alone and was refusing to come out, leading to a SWAT callout. Authorities also ordered evacuations in the immediate area as a precaution.

An adult woman and a minor child were injured, officials said. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Officials have not released details on how the suspect was taken into custody.

No additional information has been released

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