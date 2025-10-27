Domestic violence suspect arrested after alleged kidnapping, standoff in Tuolumne County

A Tuolumne County man was arrested after deputies say he kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and later refused to surrender during a standoff late Friday night.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said that a 911 caller reported around 11:13 p.m. on October 24 that a woman had been taken against her will about two hours earlier by 59-year-old Serge Kiriluk.

Deputies responded to Kiriluk's home in the Tuolumne area, where they found the victim. She told investigators that Kiriluk had gone to her in Jamestown and forced her into his truck during a domestic violence incident while brandishing a rifle at her.

When deputies tried to contact Kiriluk at his home, officials say he refused to come out and locked the door after being told he was being detained in connection with the investigation.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene, followed by the sheriff's SWAT team. After repeated attempts to communicate with him, Kiriluk eventually exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.

He was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora on charges of kidnapping, corporal injury on a person with a dating relationship, and brandishing a firearm.