Police: Man dies, woman injured in domestic violence-related stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic incident in Fairfield, police said Wednesday night.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment along East Tabor Avenue.

The man and the woman were both located at the scene with stab wounds. The man died at the scene, police said.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was involved, but police did confirm the incident was domestic violence-related.

No further details were released.

