Dolores Huerta to lie in honor at California State Capitol during public viewing

Late civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta will lie in honor at the California State Capitol later this month, state legislative leaders announced Thursday.

Members of the public can pay their respects from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Capitol building in Sacramento.

Huerta died Oct. 28 at her home in Bakersfield after battling cancer, according to a family spokesperson. She was 96.

She co-founded the organization that became the United Farm Workers and helped lead the Delano Grape Strike and nationwide grape boycott beginning in the 1960s.

Her organizing also helped secure passage of California's Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975, which established collective bargaining rights for farmworkers.

Huerta later founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation, continuing her organizing work in underserved communities across California for more than two decades.

Her decades of activism earned her numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.