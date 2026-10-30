California Labor and Workforce Development Agency headquarters renamed after Dolores Huerta

The headquarters of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency is being renamed after labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, who died earlier this week.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the renaming of the building in downtown Sacramento, which opened in January following a full renovation.

"She stood shoulder to shoulder with farmworkers, helped build powerful unions, and fought to make sure working people had a voice, a seat at the table, and the dignity they deserved," Newsom said in a statement. "Naming California's Labor and Workforce Development Agency Building in her honor is a lasting tribute to that legacy and a reminder that we have a responsibility to carry forward the progress she helped win for workers across this state."

California Secretary of Labor Stewart Knox added, "We owe her an immeasurable debt of gratitude for her tireless advocacy on behalf of farmworkers and working families across the nation."

Huerta died of cancer Wednesday at the age of 96 at her home in Bakersfield, surrounded by her family. In the 1960s, Huerta and Cesar Chavez co-founded the group that later became the United Farm Workers.

Earlier this year, Huerta sent shockwaves through the Latino community when she revealed that she was sexually abused by Chavez, leading to the birth of two children. Huerta kept the secret for 60 years, long after Chavez's death in 1993.

Huerta's work in the labor movement led to numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the California Hall of Fame and the National Women's Hall of Fame, where she was the first Latina inducted. She had also received nine honorary doctorates from U.S. universities.

The 17-story, 650,000 square foot building houses about 2,500 state employees of the agency, the Employment Development Department, Department of Industrial Relations and the California Workforce Development Board.