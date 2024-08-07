Video shows moment dog starts house fire after chewing on lithium-ion battery

Dog chews on Lithium battery, starts house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma Dog chews on Lithium battery, starts house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma 00:42

Video shows the moment a dog accidentally started a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by chewing on a lithium-ion battery that sparked the blaze.

The footage, recently released by the Tulsa Fire Department, showed how the fire began after a dog bit through the housing of a portable lithium-ion battery power bank intended to charge cellphones. In the clip, the pet was seen biting on the battery while another dog and a cat rested nearby, until sparks begin to fly out of the battery. The fire continued to grow as the confused pets appeared to panic. Officials said the animals were able to leave the home unharmed.

"While the home was significantly damaged, their two dogs and cat escaped the home uninjured through a dog door," Tulsa fire authorities said.

A dog unintentionally set a house on fire in May after it chewed on a lithium-ion battery that sent sparks flying. Tulsa Fire Department

The Tulsa Fire Department shared video of the May incident and information to warn people about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, which are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space, sometimes causing deadly fires.

"When this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases and even lead to explosions," the department's spokesperson Andy Little said. "These incidents can occur due to various reasons, such as exposure to extreme heat, physical damage to the battery, overcharging or even using incompatible charging equipment."

Little said the "outcome could have been much worse" if there was no way for the pets to escape or if a family was sleeping.

"It is crucial that you adhere to manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries, only using approved chargers and storing them out of reach of children and pets," Little said, adding that the batteries should also be disposed of properly and should not be tossed in household garbage or recycling bins.

Local veterinarian Dr. Troy McNamara told CBS affiliate KOTV that pets chewing on or swallowing batteries could lead to several dangers besides fires. Battery acid is toxic, and biting on the batteries could cause physical harm, McNamara said, and if a pet swallows a battery and it gets obstructed, it could get stuck in their stomach or intestines.

McNamara said to go to the veterinarian immediately if your pet exhibits signs of battery poisoning, which includes vomiting, diarrhea and trouble breathing.