Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 2/10/23
Morning Headlines - 2/10/23 01:43

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area.

Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.