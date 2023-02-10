Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home.

Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area.

Crews deployed multiple hoselines to aggressively fight the fire and protect/evacuate threatened homes. 2 adults and 2 children are displaced, and working with Red Cross. 1 dog is deceased. Thankfully the manager called 911 quickly as these fires can spread home to home rapidly! pic.twitter.com/ijfzzhCN1C — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 10, 2023

Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.