Dog dies after being left leashed to moving RV in Carmichael; woman faces animal cruelty charge

CARMICHAEL – A woman is under arrest on suspicion of animal cruelty after she allegedly dragged a dog to death after leaving it leashed to her RV.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, Monday night, deputies responded to the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Marconi Avenue to investigate a report of an RV that had a dog on a leash attached to it.

At the scene, deputies found a horrific sight of a dead dog with significant road rash and other injuries.

Just after 10 P.M. on Monday, June 5, 2023, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding an RV driving southbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Marconi Avenue. The RV reportedly had a dog on a leash attached to it. Deputies responded to the area and discovered a… pic.twitter.com/jRbW9EUcar — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 6, 2023

As deputies soon learned, the RV driver – identified as 33-year-old Anita Lopez – had stopped at a business in the area and let her dog out while leashed. However, she eventually got back in the RV and started the drive away.

The dog was still leashed to the RV, deputies say, and was dragged about 100 yards before it finally slipped out of the leash and died.

Lopez, who the sheriff's office says was already a parolee, has been arrested and was booked into Sacramento County Jail on felony animal cruelty charges. Her bail has been set at $500,000.